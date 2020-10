June 2018

Cardi bared her baby bump while Offset kissed it on their joint Rolling Stone cover. In the accompanying interview, the “I Like It” rapper revealed that she doesn’t mind being the fourth woman to have a baby with the “Walk It Talk It” hitmaker: “People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom, [but] I know I’m not having a baby with a s–tty ass man.” She also joked that she “might even drink some red wine” at her baby shower.