June 2018

Hours after Offset called Cardi his “wife” on stage at the 2018 BET Awards, news broke that they secretly married in Atlanta on September 20, 2017. TMZ obtained a marriage license stating that Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus (the couple’s real names) “were united in marriage” by a minister one month before Offset’s public proposal. The bride later confirmed the news on Twitter: “One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. … I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! … at least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock.”