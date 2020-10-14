May 2020

“Thank you papasotee,” the Hustlers actress wrote via Instagram in May 2020, alongside a photo of herself surrounded by over 20 boxes of luxury rose arrangements from Offset for Mother’s Day. The rapper also showed off her two new Hermès bags.

“Happy Mother’s Day. Since I met you it’s been love,” Offset wrote via Instagram as a tribute to his wife. “Thank you for my beautiful daughter she smart with attitude like you and talented like us both my kids and you help me become a better guy all around. Thank You WIFE !!!!”