October 2020

Offset joined Cardi in Las Vegas to celebrate her 28th birthday amid their divorce. He then paid tribute his estranged wife in an Instagram post, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! [You] over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!” The Migos member added: “Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f–king balling I’m lucky.”