Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2020

The “Be Careful” rapper spoke out about her reunion with Offset for her birthday weekend during an Instagram Live session on October 13. “I just be starting to miss [him],” she explained, referencing her Las Vegas bash which her estranged husband attended. “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—k.”

Cardi also reflected on her rocky relationship with Offset, saying, “We’re some really typical two young mother—kers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f—kin dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”