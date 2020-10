July 2018

“This is everything Cardi has ever wanted and she is already embracing motherhood fully,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on July 13, two days after the pair announced Kulture’s arrival. “Her mother and family members have been walking her through the first few weeks and she is cuddled up with her little girl at home.” The source added that Cardi and Offset are both “over-the-moon excited” and the rapper “feels like the first time he had a kid all over again.”