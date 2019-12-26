Real Estate Cardi B Gives a Christmas Eve Tour of Her and Offset’s Lavish New Mansion By Mariah Cooper December 26, 2019 Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Wine Down The giant wine cellar includes plenty of storage for multiple wine bottles. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News