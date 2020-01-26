Kathie Lee Gifford

The former talk show host opened up to Us about writing her newest book, It’s Never Too Late. “It’s about people who … You know, we have a culture that says when you reach a certain age, you’re a senior citizen, it’s all over,” Gifford explained at the pre-party. “That could not be further from the truth. A whole new season of life’s opening up to you, and I just try to share my experiences with people and encourage them that this could be the greatest season of your whole life.”