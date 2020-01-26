Grammys

Cardi B and Offset! Channing Tatum and Jessie J! Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Grammy Parties: Photos

By
Swizz Beatz, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Nas Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Grammy Parties
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
25
16 / 25

Swizz Beatz, Diddy and Nas

The hip-hop moguls made for quite the iconic group while posing for pictures on the red carpet. 

Back to top