Grammys

Cardi B and Offset! Channing Tatum and Jessie J! Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Grammy Parties: Photos

By
Usher Inside 2020’s Biggest Pre-Grammy Parties
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
25
11 / 25

Usher

The R&B icon opted for this two-tone black and gray suit for the pre-Grammys bash. 

Back to top