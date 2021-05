April 2021

When the Promising Young Woman star hosted SNL for the first time, a special guest crashed her opening monologue. “It’s me, Marcus Mumford, from the band Mumford & Sons,” the producer said, waving excitedly from the studio audience. “I left [the kids] with the Sons. … Do you know if they booked a musical guest for tonight?” Later on, Mumford whipped out his acoustic guitar as Mulligan begged for him to stop singing.