Marcus Mumford, Carey Mulligan Make Marriage a 'Priority'

August 2022

In a cover story with GQ magazine, Mumford opened up about how he and his wife focused on making their marriage “the priority” early on in their union.

“[We said], ‘The odds are stacked against us. Let’s make that our great work and everything else can come from that,’ right?” he shared with the outlet, adding how his upcoming solo record was dedicated to the Promising Young Woman actress.

The “I Will Wait for You” singer added: “The reason I think people don’t stay married is because they don’t realize how much work it takes.”