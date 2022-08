July 2022

Mumford took to social media to thank everyone who helped him create the music video for his song “Cannibal.”

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind,” the California native wrote via Instagram Story alongside a rare snap of himself with Mulligan and Steven Spielberg, who directed the video on his iPhone.