Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford’s Relationship Timeline

May 2018

Mulligan and the Grammy winner were among some of the lucky stars to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in London — and Mumford went viral when he was caught yawning during the ceremony. “We were convinced there were so many absurdly famous people that we were not going to be on camera at all,” the Drive actress teased during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And then, of course, it finishes and we’re allowed to turn our phones back on and we have, like, 15,000 messages going, ‘Marcus, you yawned on TV!'”