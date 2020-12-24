Carly Moves Into a New Place

Waddell posted a vlog on December 6, titled, “I Moved! Mini House Tour,” which sparked split speculation among some of her fans. “Did Evan move with you?” one user commented on the post, noting that “I moved sounds singular. Call me confused.” Throughout the home tour, the mother of two spoke in the first person and very rarely said “we” when speaking about the new house. “This is my new green couch,” she said at one point in the clip. “I bought a TV stand,” she later said, pointing out that she will put it together later.