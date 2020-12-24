No More Kids

The pair revealed in June that they had no plans on expanding their family, joking that another baby could lead to the end of their relationship. “The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby,” Waddell told her husband in a June episode of the “Mommies Tell All” podcast. “I don’t think that we should because I’m tired.” Bass, who also has three sons from a previous relationship, replied, “I don’t think we’d make it if we had another.” After his wife said that his comment wasn’t “very nice,” the Tennessee native clarified, “We would make it for a little while longer, but … they would probably lead to different paths.”