‘Biggest Red Flags In Dating?’

“I am really bad at seeing red flags. I think I see them and then I make excuses for them. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, god, that’s, like, really bad that that happened. Well, that’s OK. It’s just because this, this, this [or] this,’” Waddell admitted. “If there’s a red flag, don’t, like, laser in and only see that forever, like, give a person a couple chances. But then if red flags keep popping up and keep popping up, I personally feel like stop making excuses for bad behavior because you’re worth more than that bad behavior from that person.”