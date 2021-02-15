‘How Do You Know It’s Really Over?’

“I wish I had the answer to this one,” she said, adding she recently heard someone say, “You know you’re in the wrong relationship when you’re compromising too much of yourself.”

Waddell explained: “I know that compromises happen, but when your inner-being is like compromising every single thing that you believe in. So, if you feel that way, I would say it’s over. If somebody’s telling you, it’s over, there’s nothing you can do about that. It takes two people to be in a relationship. … You can’t change that person’s mind. This is a thing that I realized in life now. I can’t change someone’s mind. … When relationships are over, it’s really sad. But there’s a lot of growth that happens in that there’s a lot of, like, understanding that happens, like, way later.”