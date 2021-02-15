‘What Is the Best Way to Meet Someone Right Now?’

“It’s a hard world. … We actually did an episode on ‘Mommies Tell All’ [podcast] with a dating coach that was really interesting about virtual dating, which is funny, because when we were having this conversation, I was married so I just wasn’t even thinking about it. And now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Waddell said. “If you’re comfortable with virtual dating, I say just try it. Because the more dating you do, the better you’re going to get at it, the more people you meet, the closer you are to finding someone anyway. If you’re not putting yourself out there at all, you’re never gonna find somebody.”