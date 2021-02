‘What Qualities Do You Need in Yourself to be Able to Find Love With Someone Else?’

“For the most part, you have to, like, love yourself first and give yourself enough love and attention and compassion and awareness to be able to find your own happiness and not seek it through other people,” Waddell said. “Because I think when you love yourself, you end up exuding this, like, peace and love and confidence. And I feel like that’s what also draws people in.”