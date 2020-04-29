The Vegas Trips

The Last Dance explored Rodman’s infamous 48-hour “vacation” to Las Vegas during the 1997-98 NBA season. ”One thing about Dennis — he had to escape,” the model recalled. “He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We’d go to his favorite restaurant, then we’d go to a night club, then we’d go to after hours — it didn’t stop. … It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis’ girlfriend.”

She added: “I almost think of him as not human. I would have the worst, worst headaches in the morning and he would go to practice. A couple of times he may have been a little late.”