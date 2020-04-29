Their Sex Life

“One day when the [Chicago] Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” Electra told the Los Angeles Times. “He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. … To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Electra added that she has “no regrets” about their romance.

“I saw all these different sides of Dennis,” she explained. “He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas. But on the court, he was a savage.”