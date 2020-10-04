April 19, 2018

Underwood opened up about how her husband helped her recover from her November 2017 accident during an April 2018 interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway: “He’s all right [as a nurse]. I mean, I’m really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest,” she admitted. “I’m probably not a very good patient because I’m like, ‘I can do it. I’m not completely broken. I can do this.’ I’d say the hardest part was my wrist. Like, I can’t use my appendage, and I’m trying to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff.”