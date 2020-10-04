March 2020

One year after the duo welcomed their second child together, son Jacob, the country singer opened up about their difficult journey to conceive. “For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow,” Underwood told Women’s Health in a candid March 2020 interview. “In the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’ [I] got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘OK, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?'” Despite her ups and downs, the Oklahoma native’s husband was always standing by her side.