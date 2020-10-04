November 10, 2017

Underwood broke her wrist and injured her face after falling down the steps outside her home in Nashville. “On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” her rep said in a statement at the time. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.” Months later, the country crooner revealed she had to get 40 to 50 stitches in her face. In January 2018, she confirmed her wrist was on the mend.