Jesse Sloan

Inaba once gushed about meeting Sloan through online dating.

“I said [in my eHarmony questionnaire], ‘You need to be sexy’ and ‘I love cats.’ He was the one they sent me, and it just felt familiar,” she said on Access Hollywood in 2011. “[Looking at] his picture, I felt like I already knew him.”

The twosome called off their engagement in 2012 more than a year after she introduced him to the public.