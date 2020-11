Robb Derringer

Inaba got engaged for the second time in December 2016 when the General Hospital star popped the question on the beach. “We’re so excited to share this with everyone … IT’S TRUE! #believeinlove @robbderringer,” Inaba wrote via Instagram at the time.

Less than a year later, Us broke the news that Inaba and Derringer quietly split before their nuptials, which were set for July 2018.