She Once Ate 800 Calories a Day

Underwood decided to change her lifestyle during the American Idol tour in the summer of 2005, but she entered a dangerous territory at one point. “I started to experiment, to see how low I could go on calories and still function,” she confesses. “I didn’t realize that I was taking it too far. Some days, I went as low as 800 calories! That was a mistake. I didn’t know any better at the time, but I was cheating myself out of nutrition.”

She recalls feeling “hungry all the time” because of her unhealthy diet, which led her to eventually hire a personal trainer who also specialized in nutrition.