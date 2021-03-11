Pics Carrie Underwood Rings in Her Birthday With Husband and Sons: ‘I Am 38 Years Blessed’ By Dory Jackson 4 hours ago Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram 7 5 / 7 38 Years Blessed Underwood unveiled her special birthday cake. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News