Pics

Carrie Underwood Through the Years: From ‘American Idol’ to Country Superstar and Mom

By
2005 Won American Idol Carrie Underwood Through the Years
 Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock
16
2 / 16
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

2005

Underwood won season 4 of the show in May 2005, defeating runner-up Bo Bice.

Back to top