Pics

Carrie Underwood Through the Years: From ‘American Idol’ to Country Superstar and Mom

By
2013 The Sound of Music Carrie Underwood Through the Years
 Will Hart/NBC
16
9 / 16
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

2013

Underwood starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC’s The Sound of Music Live! in December 2013.

Back to top