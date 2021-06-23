Love Lives Who Is Actress Cassandra Jean Amell? 5 Things to Know About ‘Arrow’ Actor Stephen Amell’s Wife By Nicole Massabrook June 23, 2021 Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock 5 1 / 5 1. She’s a Mom Stephen and Cassandra Jean share daughter Maverick Alexandra Jean Amell, born in October 2013. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News