Love Lives

Who Is Actress Cassandra Jean Amell? 5 Things to Know About ‘Arrow’ Actor Stephen Amell’s Wife

By
Who Is Cassandra Jean 5 Things to Know About Stephen Amell Wife 4
 Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
5
1 / 5
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

1. She’s a Mom

Stephen and Cassandra Jean share daughter Maverick Alexandra Jean Amell, born in October 2013.

Back to top