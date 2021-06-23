3. She Had an ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Meltdown

Before she met Stephen, Cassandra Jean was a contestant on America’s Next Top Model, Cycle 5, which aired in 2005. The former pageant queen was very upset after she had to bleach and cut her long dark hair. When the judges wanted her to cut her hair even shorter, she decided to leave the show.

“I have to be myself and I want to walk out of this competition knowing that I did what I think was right in the long run,” she said in her final episode. “And that includes not letting people try and change the way that I am.”