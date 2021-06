5. She Prefers a High Five

In 2018, Cassandra Jean launched a T-shirt fundraiser with a design reading “High Fives Only” with proceeds benefitting To Write Love On Her Arms. The actress said she really doesn’t like hugging people and started immediately going for a high-five to avoid the moment. “The [slogan] concept just means speak up about what your boundaries are and what you’re comfort zone is,” she said in a 2018 video.