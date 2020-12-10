Pregnant again! Cassie and Alex Fine are expecting their second child together, exactly one year after welcoming their first daughter.

“Coming soon…,” the singer, 34, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, December 10. In the video, 12-month-old daughter Frankie rubbed her pregnant belly as Fine, 27, held her hand. She also shared multiple photos of herself cradling her bump on Thursday, writing, “Can’t wait to meet you.”

Fine also shared the video on his account. “Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter,” the bull rider wrote. “So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife.”

The Connecticut native and the fitness trainer, who married in September 2019 just one month after getting engaged, welcomed their first child on December 6, 2019.

Three days before their announcement on Thursday, Cassie celebrated her daughter’s first birthday. “Happy 1st Birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!! You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn everyday,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for the unstoppable laughter, I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart’s capacity! #FrankieStoneFine..”

In August 2019, the Step Up 2 actress blogged about being diagnosed with postpartum thyroiditis after attempting to lose the baby weight from her first pregnancy.

“Basically, my thyroid was hyper for a short period (hence the anxiety and weight loss) and then slowed down causing me to gain weight back. From what my doctor told me it’s not super common. About 5-10% of women experience it within the first year after childbirth,” she wrote at the time. “As women, (not all of us, but a decent amount) we put so much pressure on ourselves to look a certain way when I think what we should be focused on is our overall health and happiness. Working out has given me a place to get rid of any negative energy and emotions that I might have, boost my serotonin and practice discipline. Everyday that I workout isn’t perfect, but I show up and I push myself.”

She added that she wanted to share her experience so that women know that every weight loss journey is different.

“Whatever your goals are, choose to be healthy. For me, this is what it looks like when I’m taking care of myself. This is what healthy looks like for me,” the songwriter penned. “I hope that reading and seeing this is uplifting and that no matter how and what you do to be a healthier human being you are doing your best and that’s all that counts.”