May 2021

A source told Us that the speech pathologist’s relationship with Reinhardt “progressed naturally” after her split from the former Bachelor.

“He’s been a good friend of hers for over five years,” the insider noted. “He obviously knows what she went through with Colton and just supported her along the way.”

Reinhardt “gets along well with her family,” the source said, adding that the twosome were “still enjoying spending time with one another and just seeing where things go.”