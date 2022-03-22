Her Comments About Susie

The speech pathologist said she knew viewers would wonder if she felt pressure to take Underwood back because of her comments about Evans potentially feeling the same way about Echard. “I had a feeling that when I was saying that, people were gonna allude to that,” she explained, adding that she doesn’t actually remember too much about how she felt at the time. “It was so long ago now. … There was definitely an aspect of pressure, obviously, because you’re on this huge national show, and you’re like, ‘Any decision I make, people are gonna judge.’ It’s kinda hard to know why I did what I did.”

She added that she wished she’d had more time to decide whether she really wanted to reunite with Underwood. “It’s overwhelming,” she said. “There’s so much happening. ‘But do I want to? Is this the right decision for me? Is it the right decision for him, for the show?’ It would have been nice to have a week to think about things. … Instead, you’re sitting there on the spot like, ‘What should I do?’ [It’s] this huge decision.”