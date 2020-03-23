Pics

Inside Cassie Randolph’s Quarantined Life With Colton Underwood

By
Inside Cassie Randolphs Quarantined Life With Colton Underwood
 Courtesy Cassie Randolph/Instagram
13
1 / 13

Day in the Life

“Quarantine chronicles,” Cassie captioned the 13-minute video via Instagram. “Super exciting day.”

 

Back to top