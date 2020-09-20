Exclusive Cat Deeley: A Day in the Life By Sophie Dweck September 20, 2020 Courtesy Cat Deeley 6 5 / 6 3 p.m. Afterward, she snuggles up to James for an outdoor snooze, which she calls “exquisite and delicious. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News