Exclusive

Bachelor’s Catherine Giudici: Inside a Day in My Life

By
Catherine Giudici A Day in The Life
 Courtesy of Catherine Giudici/Instagram
6
4 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

1 p.m.

Afterward, Giudici and her crew spend quality time together.

Back to top