Exclusive

Bachelor’s Catherine Giudici: Inside a Day in My Life

By
Catherine Giudici A Day in The Life
 Courtesy of Catherine Giudici/Instagram
6
5 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

3 p.m.

The mom fits in a sweat sesh in the midst of her jam-packed day.

Back to top