Emmys All Around

The comedian won her first acting Emmy in September 2020 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series as Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose. The cast of the Pop TV series also took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Her TV daughter Murphy won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Alexis. Both Eugene and Dan took home the trophies in their respective categories, Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor, after playing Johnny and David Rose.