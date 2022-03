Stop and Smell the Roses

The former SCTV writer reunited with longtime pal Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek in 2015. The series ended in 2020 after five seasons. O’Hara played the matriarch of the Rose family, Moira, who is a former soap opera star that finds herself living in Schitt’s Creek after she and husband Johnny (Eugene) end up broke. Their two children, David (Dan) and Alexis (Murphy), also move to the small town.