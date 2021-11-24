Celebrity BFFs

Kathy Griffin and Cher

The comedienne and music legend have become such besties that they often have slumber parties at Cher’s opulent California mansion. “Typically Cher demands a no makeup, sweatpants kind of situation for our nights in but on a recent visit, just to annoy her, I said, ‘Will you do my makeup for me? Oh and make it sparkly,'” Griffin recalled in 2012. “After a quick argument she said, with no irony, ‘Well we’ll have to start in my sparkle drawer,’ I immediately ran into her colossal Balinese themed bathroom to find the ‘sparkle drawer.'”