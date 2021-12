Jamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia

First-time moms Sigler, Garcia, and Jenna Dewan have all traded parenting tips in the time since giving birth in 2013. “It’ll be so fun to do mommy groups and things together and use each other’s experiences to learn.” Sigler, mom to son Beau, predicts that he’ll have quite a bit of face time with her friends’ daughters Emerson and Everly. “He’s going to have a little harem of princesses to choose from,” jokes Sigler. “We all joke about it.”