Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb

These besties do everything from work together every day as co-hosts on Kathie Lee & Hoda to celebrate each other’s birthdays offscreen. When they first met, Gifford once told NBC, “I knew that day that even if we never worked together, she’d be my friend for the rest of my life.” While Kotb added, “We have lunch together, we hang out, we talk on the phone… I confide in her, she confides in me. It’s what a friendship is.”