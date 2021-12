Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian

They might be a family of six kids but Khloé and younger brother Rob’s bond is stronger than blood. Not only have these two decided to live with one another, Khloé publicly defended Rob when his ex Adrienne Bailon called him out for cheating. Khloé retweeted Kim Kardashian‘s tweet which read: “So sad when people try to kick my brother when he is down #FamilyForever.”