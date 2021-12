Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling

After 10 years of sharing the same zip code on Beverly Hills, 90210, the actresses still support one another. The Peach Pit pals will reunite on TV when they produce and costar in ABC Family’s Mystery Girls. “[The show] was just the perfect vehicle for me and Jennie. I just thought it would be a great thing for us to do together,” Spelling tells Us.