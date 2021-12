Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Developing a deep bond while shooting MTV’s Jersey Shore, the duo have their own spin-off reality series and compare their friendship to TV BFFs Laverne and Shirley. “I think I’d be Laverne,” Farley has said. “Shirley is more like a worrywart. Well, it depends on the episode.” Polizzi take? “Whoever is the tall one, that one is Jenni.”