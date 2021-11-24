Celebrity BFFs

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

It wasn’t until 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that this duo acted alongside one another, but the bromance it created is already stuff movies are made of. During Pitt’s numerous awards show acceptance speeches in 2020, he showed how much he loves DiCaprio. “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” the Fight Club star said at the Golden Globes when accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. “He’s an all-star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you, still.”